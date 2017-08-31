Joe Rogan had a lot to say about Joel Osteen’s Hurricane Harvey fiasco

Podcast king Joe Rogan and his guest, comedian W. Kamau Bell, had a brief chat about Joel Osteen‘s Hurricane Harvey fiasco on a recent episode of “The Joe Rogan Experience.”

RELATED: In 1998, a fresh-faced Joe Rogan lampooned fashion photographers in this humorous sketch

Bell brought up the topic whilst the pair were discussing the flooding caused by Hurricane Harvey. “That fucking fraud! How dare you, Joel?” Rogan asked, before acknowledging that internet shaming sometimes works.

“He’s so sketchy,” Rogan continued. The pair then complained about Osteen’s church’s tax-exempt status and pondered about what kind of car he drives.





You can listen to the full episode below: