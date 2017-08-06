Joe Rogan had to lot to say about The Rock’s excessively motivational Instagram workout videos

This clip — which was uploaded to the JRE Clips YouTube channel — is taken from an episode of Joe Rogan’s podcast “The Joe Rogan Experience.”

Joe chats about the excessively motivational Instagram page of WWE wrestler tuned Hollywood mega star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, and how looking at it can really make you feel lazy and worthless.

“If you think you’ve done everything you can to be prosperous in this life, you need to go to The Rock’s Instagram, and shut your fucking hippie mouth,” Rogan jokingly says to his listeners.



