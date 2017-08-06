Joe Rogan had to lot to say about The Rock’s excessively motivational Instagram workout videos

This clip — which was uploaded to the JRE Clips YouTube channel — is taken from an episode of Joe Rogan’s podcast “The Joe Rogan Experience.”
Joe chats about the excessively motivational Instagram page of WWE wrestler tuned Hollywood mega star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, and how looking at it can really make you feel lazy and worthless.
“If you think you’ve done everything you can to be prosperous in this life, you need to go to The Rock’s Instagram, and shut your fucking hippie mouth,” Rogan jokingly says to his listeners.
Killer workout in before heading down to Anaheim, for #UFC214. Pumped I finally have a day off to go support the fighters & the company tonight. I'll be sitting front row tonight living vicariously thru the fighters since years ago I fantasized about competing in the octagon. Training for years to hopefully, one day become UFC Heavyweight Champion. Then reality smartened me up because remembered, I really really really really never liked being punched in the face. As a matter of fact, I hate it. 😂 Cant wait to see these warriors tonight – men and women – leave it all in the cage. #UFC214 #MyPreFightWorkout #INeedSomeWaffles