John Cena explains how he finds his “peace” and dishes on his man crush

Vanity Fair has a surprisingly good YouTube channel, and for this video, they went around New York City, asking New Yorkers to pose a question to a celebrity. The interviewers had no idea who the celebrity might be, which made their questions vague.

RELATED: John Cena doesn’t disappoint when asking the internet’s most-asked questions about him

It turned out that the celebrity at the receiving end of the questions was none other than legendary professional wrestler John Cena. The heavyweight humorist was full of quick-witted answers. One New Yorker asked, “Where do you go to find your peace?” Cena reinterpreted the question, quipping, “I go to the bathroom, and I look down and make sure it’s still there […] and it’s never failed me yet. It’s always there.”





RELATED: “SNL” learns about bananas with John Cena

Probably the best question was “Who is your man-crush?” Cena mused, “Probably Kevin Hart. I like what he does, funny guy.”