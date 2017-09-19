John Cleese went on “The Tonight Show” to talk about death and naturally made it funny

In this brilliant clip from Monday evening’s “Tonight Show,” Jimmy Fallon chats with British comedy legend John Cleese about how it feels to be “very, very, very old.”

The pair also chatted about Cleese’s fear of death — or lack thereof!

“It’s very nice being this old, because when you’re this old you’re gonna die soon, so you don’t give a fuck, you see?” Cleese said. “I’m not afraid of death. I was thinking about it a lot, because you do as you get older, and I thought, ‘Well, most of the best people are dead … and there are an awful lot of really awful people still alive, and most of them are in charge.’”





On the same episode, Cleese answered a few questions from the audience — and ended up getting in a fight with himself!