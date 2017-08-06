John Cleese will always be remembered for “Monty Python,” but “A Fish Called Wanda” might be his greatest performance.

British comedy legend John Cleese, will always be remembered for the parts he played on the the hugely successful comedy series “Monty Python’s Flying Circus” (and the troupe’s films), but he’s never stopped working.

Over the years, the now 77-year-old writer-performer has delivered several mind-blowing comedic performances in a variety of projects. One of those projects the 1988 British-American heist comedy “A Fish Called Wanda” — for which he also wrote the screenplay.

Cleese’s “Wanda” co-star, the equally reliable Kevin Kline, received all the plaudits for his performance in the film, even picking up the Oscar for Best Actor in a Supporting Role at the 1989 Academy Awards.





But Kline was a revelation, so the universal acclaim that was poured upon him was to be expected. Cleese had, by this point in his career, been turning in consistently hilarious comedy performances for close to 30 years — and his performance in “Wanda” was no exception.

If it’s been a while since you last saw “A Fish Called Wanda,” we implore you to re-watch it. It doesn’t just hold up; it puts most contemporary comedy films to shame.

And if you’ve never seen it before, rectify the matter as soon as you can. You’re in for a treat.