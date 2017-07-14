Jon Stewart crashed Jimmy Kimmel’s monologue after a Jewish fan said Kimmel was his favorite late night host

On Thursday night, Jimmy Kimmel spoke to a fan who themed his bar mitzvah after “Jimmy Kimmel Live.” The young man tried to get Kimmel to come to his bar mitzvah, but the host joked, “There’s no way I was going to Media, Pennsylvania, so I recorded a video.” The young admirer called

The young admirer called into the show via video conference when former “Daily Show” host Jon Stewart crashed the monologue.

Stewart, who is Jewish, quipped, “Wouldn’t you rather idealize a talk show host who is also circumcised…he’s still, as the kids say, ‘wearing his hoody.'” He continued, “Don’t be fooled by his learned looking beard and his puffy eyes, he’s not rabbinical, he’s just unhealthy.”





And, of course, the story had a happy ending. The young man stated he is giving half the bar mitzvah money he received to the Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles.