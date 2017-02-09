Just in time for Valentine’s Day, this prankster shows us the best way to get a woman’s number is to bring all your friends

Valentine’s Day is almost here, and those of us who are hopelessly single just want to meet somebody special around this time of year, when just about everybody else seems to be in a happy relationship.

Well, we no longer have to fret about meeting women on the street, as a few pranksters have shown us the best way to get a woman’s phone number — bring all your friends and celebrate enormously.

At one point, one of this YouTuber’s friends shows up in a chicken costume, while another appears dressed as a gorilla. The women, who seem to find the spectacle simultaneously hilarious and frightening, don’t quite know how to handle it. But they certainly seem to admire the audacity of the move.

