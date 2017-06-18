Just try not to laugh while watching this adorable munchkin giggle as he learns about barn yard animals

Oh, the innocence of childhood.

This cute little kid is learning about about barnyard animals and just can’t get over how funny a donkey looks on the flashcard.

The first time his mom shows him the donkey, the little boy bursts into laughter and just keeps going as they try to move forward with the cards.

“Why is donkey hilarious to you?!” his mom laughs as he goes into another fit of giggles.





We’re not sure what it is about the donkey, but we can’t get enough of that adorable little laugh! Cutest reaction ever!!