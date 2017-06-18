Just wait until you see what made this big, burly man go running for a place to hide

It’s all fun and games until a pack of skunks is headed your way!

This man learned that the hard way when he was headed to his out to his truck one more. In the video, the unsuspecting dude is headed out of his house, when he suddenly turns around and runs back to the door.

RELATED: Meet Barry Larry Terry: the man whose tale of outlaw raccoon antics became a viral sensation

After a few minutes, a bunch of skunks go running past the front of his house as he cowers in the doorway.





Good thing he got out of there quickly! That could have come to a smelly end!