Justin Bieber stars as a “Celebration Expert” to help you get in the spirit ahead of this year’s Super Bowl

Leave it to Justin Bieber to show everyone how to celebrate.

In this LOL-worthy commercial for T-Mobile, the Biebs stars as a “Celebration Expert” and takes viewers through years of on-field celebrations.

According to the commercials, things started out with the neanderthals exchanging high-fives before quickly moving on to Terrell Owens “unlimited moves” on the field.

“That guy’s got unlimited moves,” Bieber says as T.O dances on-screen.


But, T.O. wasn’t the only one with moves in the commercial. Bieber shared a few of his own and encouraged others to post their celebrations during the Super Bowl using #UnlimitedMoves.

