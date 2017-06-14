Kate McKinnon treats Seth Meyers to her hysterical — and insanely accurate — Jeff Sessions impersonation

“SNL” is currently on hiatus, which means we won’t get to see Kate McKinnon’s awesome Jeff Sessions impersonation until fall. But we did get a little taste of it on Tuesday night’s edition of “Late Night With Seth Meyers.”

“There’s the joyfulness with which he proceeds,” McKinnon told Meyers. “It began as a joke pitch, and then it just sort of happened.”

“He’s got this funny little mouth,” she continued, while transforming her face into that of the 70-year-old former senator. McKinnon also said she “couldn’t help” but impersonate Sessions while watching the his Senate hearing.





“Now with Sergey Kislyak, now I only met him two times,” McKinnon, as Sessions, said as the audience burst into laughter. “OK, three times. But the third time was in a men’s restroom. And we was just talking about what a trial it is to get soap out of those electric soap dispensers.”

“As for Jim Comey, he asked me to keep Trump out of his way, right?” she went on. “And they’re sayin’ I didn’t respond. But the truth is, I didn’t hear him. Now, this guy’s about 6-foot-8, and I had heard a sound above my head. I thought it was a cicada.”