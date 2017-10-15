Kellyanne Conway channelling her inner Pennywise in new “SNL” sketch has us LOLing

The latest edition of “Saturday Night Live” featured a hilarious parody of clown-based horror movie “IT.” The sketch starred CNN news anchor Anderson Cooper (played by Alex Moffat), who was being tormented by a horrifying, sewer-dwelling clown version of Kellyanne Conway (played by Kate McKinnon). Moffat’s Cooper took on the role of Georgie, the kid in the yellow raincoat who gets called over to a sewer grate by Pennywise the clown in the movie.

The spoof alludes to key interactions between the real Anderson Cooper and Kellyanne Conway, such as Cooper’s famous interviews with Conway over the firing of former FBI Director James Comey and the time he laughed at her for inventing the term “Alternative Facts.”





Kellywise desires to be back on TV as regularly as she was during the election and tries to coerce Cooper with some silly quotes. When her attempts fail, she shows him a vision of his biggest fear and holds up a newspaper saying that Trump is re-elected in 2020 — and that Cooper will get fat.

Things get even more bonkers when the shape-shifting Kellywise transforms into Hillary Clinton and starts plugging her new book, “What Happened,” in an attempt to lure Cooper into the sewer — only turn back into Kellywise and bite his arm off!