Kesha tried to hug Jerry Seinfeld, but he gave her the Newman treatment

Jerry Seinfeld’s character in his show is a bit of a germaphobe but on Monday night, the comedian got a little skittish when confronted with intimacy. Seinfeld and a number of other celebrities were in Washington D.C. at the Kennedy Center for the National Night of Laughter and Song when he bumped into pop star Kesha, who approached him saying “I’m Kesha, I love you so much, can I give you a hug?”

LAST NIGHT @KeshaRose found out @JerrySeinfeld is not a #Hugger — Is it hard to be a non-hugger in 2017? pic.twitter.com/92OoMFCNkd — Tommy McFLY (@TommyMcFLY) June 6, 2017

Seinfeld promptly turned the “Tik Tok” singer with a simple, “no thanks,” after three attempts, she jumped away and Seinfeld claimed, “I don’t know who that was.” When told who he’d just encountered, Seinfeld said “well, I wish her the best.” Seinfeld was headlining the event along with Hugh Jackman, Jay Leno and Margaret Cho.

