Kevin Hart announces an aptly-named nationwide comedy tour

Actor, comedian and best-selling author Kevin Hart will bring “The Irresponsible Tour” to cities across the country beginning in December through next year.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 20, and will be available online at ticketmaster.com or by calling 800-745-3000. Tickets range from $48 to $118, plus fees.
Hart, who is currently finishing up another tour, posted dates and cities on his website but said he plans to release more schedules for a second leg and a third international leg of the tour later.
Here are all the shows he posted so far:
Dec. 30 – Uncasville, Conn., at Mohegan Sun Arena
Dec. 31 – Orlando, Fla., at CFE Arena
Jan. 12 – Knoxville, Tenn., at Thompson-Boling Arena
Jan. 13 – Estero, Fla., at Germain Arena
Jan. 14 – Southhaven, Miss., at Landers Center
Jan. 19 – Fargo, N.D., at Fargodome
Jan. 20 – Sioux City, Iowa, at Tyson Events Center
Jan. 21 – Madison, Wis., at Alliant Energy Center
Jan. 27 – Dayton, Ohio, at Ervin J. Nutter Center
Jan. 28 – Evansville, Ind., at Ford Center
Feb. 2 – Minneapolis, Minn., at Target Center
Feb. 9 – Kalamazoo, Mich., at Wings Event Center
Feb. 10 – Cedar Rapids, Iowa, at U.S. Cellular Center
Feb. 11 – Springfield, Ill. at Bank of Springfield Center
March 10 – Portland, Maine, at Cross Insurance Arena
March 11 – Syracuse, N.Y., at The Oncenter
March 16 – Wilkes-Barre, Pa., at Mohegan Sun Arena At Casey Plaza
March 22 – Reading, Pa., at Santander Arena
HART’S RECENT PROJECTS
Hart’s memoir, “I Can’t Make This Up: Life Lessons,” debuted at No. 1 on The New York Times best-seller list and has remained on the list for nine consecutive weeks. Earlier in the year, Hart voiced a title character in “Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie.”
He will appear in the Sony reboot of the classic film “Jumanji” alongside Dwayne Johnson and Jack Black. In March 2018, Kevin will star alongside Bryan Cranston and Nicole Kidman in his first dramatic role, in “The Untouchables,” for The Weinstein Co. Hart will soon begin shooting the feature comedy “Night School” for Universal, a film in which he co-wrote under the Hartbeat production banner and will also star in.
Hart’s recent movie projects include the animated film “The Secret Life of Pets” (Illumination Entertainment); the biggest grossing live-action comedy, “Central Intelligence,” (New Line Cinema and Universal Pictures); Universal’s “Ride Along 2,” which grossed over $100 million worldwide; Screen Gems’ “The Wedding Ringer”; and Warner Brothers’ “Get Hard.”
Hart is also a force in television, executive producing the show “Real Husbands of Hollywood,” which is currently in season five. In addition, Comedy Central will launch two standup comedy series: “Kevin Hart Presents: Hart of the City” and “Untitled Kevin Hart Stand-Up Series.”
COMEDY TOUR
Hart’s live comedy show has sold out eight tri-state area arenas, including Madison Square Garden, Barclays, Prudential Center and Jones Beach, selling over 100,000 tickets in the New York market. He was also the first comedian to sell out an NFL stadium, selling over 50,000 tickets in one show.