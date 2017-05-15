Kevin Hart remembers his mother, Nancy with touching Mother’s Day tribute

Some of the biggest stars in show-business honored their moms with social media posts on Sunday, including comedian Kevin Hart, who wished a happy Mother’s Day to his deceased mother Nancy.

Happy Mothers Day Mom…. #Rip #NancyHart A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on May 14, 2017 at 9:48am PDT

Nancy passed in 2007 after a long battle with cancer. In 2016, Hart told Howard Stern how Nancy was instrumental in his success by making sure he stayed in school. She also protected Kevin from his drug-addict father, and made sure that her son didn’t follow in his father’s footsteps.

“The reason I am the way I am is because my mom was strong,” he explained. “It may have affected my mom, but my mom was such a strong woman.”

Hart also used Instagram to commemorate Mother’s Day in 2016.