Kevin Hart says Bill Maher’s joke was “tacky” but doesn’t think the controversial comedian is a racist

Kevin Hart recently dropped by Power 105.1 FM‘s “Breakfast Club” to chat about a variety topics, including his upbringing, Bill Cosby the ongoing Bill Maher n-word debacle.

Hart stopped short of calling Maher a racist, but he told Charlamagne Tha God that he felt Bill was too comfortable when he blurted out the word on his HBO show:

“It’s inappropriate. It’s inappropriate, and it’s not right,” Hart claimed. “So to say that — to say that in the way you said it, as comfortable as you said it in a joking form, you’re wrong.”





RELATED: Bill Maher escapes the Kathy Griffin treatment following his use of a racial slur

Hart clearly thought the joke was in poor taste, and he continued to vent his opinion on the issue whilst clarifying that he thinks Maher has learned a lesson:

“Now, granted, you can issue all the apologies you want — he says it — you know he says it around his friends. That’s something that he’s not gonna say anymore, but for you to say it on your platform — that’s tacky. That’s tacky,” Hart said.

Skip to around the 25-minute mark of the video above to hear everything Hart to say about the Maher issue.