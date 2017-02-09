Kids aren’t sure what to say when they see 2017 Super Bowl commercials but their faces do all the talking

Super Bowl commercials have become one of the most solid parts of our culture. There’s almost as much (and sometimes more) talk about the commercials as there is about the big game.

Some of the advertisements in the 2017 Super Bowl struck a chord in the political arena, while a lot of the other ones were just plain funny.

Fine Brothers Entertainment, a site that regularly cranks out hilarious reaction videos, shows a group of kids ranging in age from 7 to 13. The kids were shown a number of advertisements, including the Audi “drive progress” spot that ruffled feathers on the right.





However, they seemed to have the same reaction as most of us to the Super Bowl commercials, noting that “all of these are about cars.”