Kit Harrington judges impressions of his “Game of Thrones” character Jon Snow

Kit Harrington appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” this Monday, and he was joined via webcam by three guys who Kimmel called “very very good” impersonators of Jon Snow, the character Harrington plays on “Game of Thrones.”

Harrington judged the three guys, who even seemed to take inspiration for their facial hair from him, on their impressions of the character. Each impersonator chose a different item to read from, with the first reading from a box of Frosted Flakes, the second from a flyer of local house listings and the third from a shampoo bottle.





The third impersonator, Steve Love, has his own YouTube channel dedicated to impressions of “Game of Thrones” characters, so Kimmel asked him to impersonate characters like Varys, Littlefinger and Samwell Tarly, in addition to Snow.

Harrington was impressed by the three’s portrayals of his character, and the segment ended with the actor reciting House Stark’s motto, “Winter is coming.”

The seventh season of “Game of Thrones” premieres July 16 on HBO.