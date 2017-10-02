Lazy parakeet jumps on the back of a quail and hitches a ride

This adorable Maya’s Ark video features a lazy parakeet hitching a ride on the back of a very accommodating quail and taking a ride around the floor of the aviary.

Parakeets love to fly, which makes this lethargic critter’s choice to get a piggy back from a pal that clearly doesn’t want to fly all the more hilarious. You’d think it would be the other way around, but no. The parakeet had no interest in flying or walking on his own. He just wanted to get up close and personal with one of his roommates.





Of course, it’s entirely possible that the parakeet had other motives. If the video below — which depicts a similar situation — is anything to go by, then our feathered friend may have just been a little bit frisky.