Learn from the people in this hilarious compilation what not to do during a barbecue

Summer is the perfect time to gather your friends and family for a barbecue in the backyard. Great company and delicious food can make for a great time, unless you’re the people in this hilarious compilation of barbecue fails. Not only does the compilation provide us with laughs, but it also shows us what not to do during a barbecue.

The compilation includes everything from a woman pushing a grill down down the deck stairs to a chicken stealing a hot dog off a grill to a guy dropping a piece of meat on the ground. There’s also multiple videos with scary-looking flames that would make you want to stand as far away from the grill as possible.





There’s definitely lessons to be learned from this compilation of fails, so be sure to watch it and learn what not to do during a barbecue. It could save your life.