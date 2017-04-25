Learn how to pull off a dastardly revenge prank with this retro Scam School video

In this Scam School video, Brian Brushwood shows viewers how to pull off a particularly nasty prank — but only on people who deserve it.

The prank involves tricking an unsuspecting mark into trying to attempt a challenge whereby they have to balance a quarter on their head, before flipping it down into a funnel that’s wedged in their zipper on their pants.

While they’re busy trying to get the coin onto their forehead, you can pour a drink into the funnel and completely ruin their night. It’s messy, but so, so funny.



