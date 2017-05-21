Let’s relive one of the funniest fight scenes in movie history, featuring the genius that is Danny McBride

“Hot Rod” is a 2007 comedy movie staring “SNL” legends Andy Samberg and Bill Hader, who were still on the show when the film was released. It’s an incredibly underrated movie with laughs galore. It also has an amazing supporting cast that includes the likes of Will Arnett, Ian McShane and Kenny powers himself, Danny McBride — one of our favorite comedy performers.

This scene doesn’t really need an introduction. It speaks for itself. McBride’s character, Rico, gets mad and beats the living heck out of some dude with an array of items. The physical aspect of the (very one-sided) fight is hilarious itself, but McBride’s unique trash-talking style and brilliant comedic delivery really make the scene pop.





McBride has since taken a dramatic turn in Ridley Scott’s “Alien: Covenant.” We’re glad he’s finally getting the attention he deserves.

Just for kicks, here’s another excellent McBride scene from a different but equally hilarious movie: