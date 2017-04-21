Lewis Black walks Stephen Colbert through the morning routine that leaves him screaming at the television

Comedian Lewis Black has made a name for himself as a man who speaks his mind, and often does so loudly. While he’s not exclusively a political comedian, the 68-year-old Washington, DC native frequently comments on politicians. He also frequently blasts both sides of the aisle and media networks like CNN.

On Wednesday night, Black stopped by “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” and walked the host through his morning routine. Black joked, “I turn CNN on when I wake up and it doesn’t help, because something happens every day that I go ‘what! What is this?!” He continued, “I would advise every American to watch CNN for five minutes a day, because it gives them a pretty good idea of what it’s going to be like when they have a stroke.”





When Colbert asked Black if he’s worried about the threat of nuclear attack from North Korea, Black seemed to shrug it off. He explained, “Being a child from the ’50s and growing up with bomb shelters–what’s another nuclear war?”

Lewis is doing the late night circuit to promote his new audio recordings, entitled “The Rant is Due.” According to Black’s website, the weekly recordings (produced in partnership with Auible Inc.) will include “diatribes submitted by his fans.”