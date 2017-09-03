Rare Humor

Linguistic chameleon Larry the Cable Guy describes how he crafted his fake Southern accent

Article will continue after advertisement

In February of 2017, Daniel Whitney, the comedic mind behind Larry the Cable Guy, sat down for an in-depth interview with Graham Bensinger. The pair discussed a variety of topics, including Whitney’s fake Southern accent.

RELATED: Ron White’s hilarious Dr. Phil story will have you smiling from ear to ear.

Larry the Cable Guy is a huge star because he represents a segment of the population that goes largely unrepresented in mainstream media, but it’s important to remember that Larry the Cable Guy is not a real person. Daniel Whitney was born in Pawnee City, Neb., and grew up on a pig farm as the son of a preacher. It would not be until he went to college and met his Southern roommates that he learned how to perfectly speak in a Southern accent — which he absolutely nails!


And that’s why Daniel Whitney is secretly one of the greatest comedy performers of all time.

Module Voice Image
, Rare Staff | Posted on
Tags
Advertisement
Advertisement