Little girl adorably struggles to decide what snack to bring on a road trip

We’ve all had those days where we struggle to focus, and the little girl in this video is clearly having one of those days.

RELATED: Sisters have mixed reactions to their first roller coaster ride

She’s trying to decide what snack to bring on a road trip, and her dad tries to help by listing snacks. However, she gets upset at her dad pressuring her into a decision.

“I wanna think!” she says.

Her dad tells her to think, but he says that her mom is going to be out by the time she’s done thinking.





It’s okay little girl — we’ve all been there. Making a decision can be hard, especially when it comes to food to bring on a road trip, so it’s okay to take a minute to think about it.