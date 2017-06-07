Little tyke hitches a ride on a kiddie car and loses his pants in the process

Have you ever tried to get changed while traveling? It sucks! Maybe you’ve tried to change your underwear in the backseat of a car, or swapped t-shirts in a train bathroom — it’s never an enjoyable experience.

Well, one little kid has found an impressive and efficient way to remove his trousers whilst in transit. All he had to do was hold on tight to the back of his buddy’s kiddie car and let it drag him around until the ground pulled them off!





Of course, he didn’t really get changed, because he didn’t replace his old trousers with a clean pair. But he’s definitely on to something.