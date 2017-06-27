Lizard Force’s Instagram page is dedicated to dinosaurs in combat, complete with machine guns and jungle camo

If you’re on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram, you need to be following Lizard Force. It’s the story of a group of dinosaur men who spend their time marauding around the planet and apparently turning people into sausages. According to the description on their YouTube page:

For years and years the lizards have remained disguised. Hidden as members of royal families and holding prominent positions in society, they are masters of the arts of control, subversion, and manipulation. No longer is it necessary for them to conceal their imperial, colonial ambitions. Liberated from the shadows, they walk freely amongst us. Armed for the apocalypse.





And while their YouTube channel is pretty cool, it’s on their Instagram page that they really shine.

Chicken Security Jungelist Massive #jontyoconner #woodland #lizardforce #nickbrown #thewarondickheads A post shared by Lizard Force (@lizard_force) on Jun 13, 2017 at 10:30pm PDT

Lizardforce No fakin Warlord #nofakin #warlords #nam #multicam #gold A post shared by Lizard Force (@lizard_force) on Jun 22, 2017 at 1:55am PDT

Tactical Tyrannosaurus #woodland #lizardforce #lizardforce #smallarmsspecialist A post shared by Lizard Force (@lizard_force) on Jun 26, 2017 at 6:33am PDT

Terminate with extreme prejudice. #lizardforce #pics #commando #elite #sbs #socom #behindenemylines #fun A post shared by Lizard Force (@lizard_force) on Oct 6, 2016 at 4:24am PDT

@lizardforce A post shared by Lizard Force (@lizard_force) on Jul 9, 2016 at 3:29am PDT

Whoever is behind Lizard Force is pretty quiet, but an old post on Imgur explains that the guy behind it “had a work burnout.”