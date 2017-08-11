Long before Michael Che, Chevy Chase ruled the “Weekend Update” desk on Saturday Night Live

Saturday Night Live’s 42nd season saw the show return to prominence. The ratings were through the roof and the show can thank the tumultuous election season and the Trump presidency for much of that success. The last time the show experienced a boost was when Tina Fey famously portrayed Sarah Palin on the show.

There have been a number of monumental actors on the show, such as Adam Sandler and Chris Farley, who cranked out some hilarious bits. But perhaps the best cast that Saturday Night Live has ever had came in their first season when they had Chevy Chase, Dan Aykroyd and John Belushi on the same stage and the laughs rolled in.





In this golden clip, Chevy Chase mans the “Weekend Update,” and has to explain the news to a hard-of-hearing viewer, played by Gilda Radner.

The Weekend Update desk is currently staffed by Colin Jost and Michael Che. But the desk has a long list of notable alumni, who include Seth Meyers, Amy Poehler, Norm Macdonald, Jimmy Fallon and Tina Fey.