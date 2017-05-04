Mac Sabbath is the strangest band you’ve never heard of

Mac Sabbath is a Black Sabbath tribute band that doesn’t just draw inspiration from the legendary British rock band. Mac Sabbath — as the name suggests — is also heavily inspired by the famous McDonald’s mascots. Obviously, they’re lacking Toni Iommi and Ozzy Osbourne, so they’re not quite as great as the original Sabbath, but they’re a surprisingly competent and highly entertaining rock group.

So far Mac Sabbath only has one studio recording — “Pair-a-Buns” — a lyrically twisted version of the Black Sabbath number “Paranoid.” The music video for “Pair-a-Buns” launched on YouTube and features Ronald, Grimace and the rest of the McDonald’s crew as members of a gang who are hellbent on eliminating their fast food rivals, including the Wendy’s girl and Colonel Sanders.





The band members’ names are Ronald Osbourne, Slayer MacCheeze, Grimalice and Catburglar, and we can’t wait to hear more from them.