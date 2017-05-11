Make no bones about it, this skeleton prank is terrifyingly hilarious

We’ve rediscovered a classic video from our favorite mischievous magical prankster Rahat, who — at this point — has spent about half of his life pranking fast food employees.

Rahat uses a customized driver’s seat to conceal himself and strategically places a fake skeleton in the car so it appears to be driving.

He then approaches a bunch of different drive-thru windows at various fast food establishments and proceeds to scare the living crap out of the employees.





Some of them react somewhat nonchalantly, as though this thing happens to them all the time. But most of them react pretty much how you’d expect — and some are just straight up terrified.

Thankfully, he filmed the whole thing for our viewing pleasure.