Man brings his own beanbag chair onto train, becomes internet hero

Earlier this week, a man brought his own beanbag chair onto a subway train and immediately became a star after a picture of him went viral.
One of the man’s fellow passengers snapped a photo of him and tweeted it out, writing, “A dude on my train has brought his own beanbag and is sitting on it.”
Twitter users applauded the man’s genius idea with one person writing, “We’re living in 2017 while this guys [sic] living in 3017.”
“Not all heroes wear capes,” another wrote.
Many, many more shared their reactions:
