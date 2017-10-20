Man brings his own beanbag chair onto train, becomes internet hero

Earlier this week, a man brought his own beanbag chair onto a subway train and immediately became a star after a picture of him went viral.

One of the man’s fellow passengers snapped a photo of him and tweeted it out, writing, “A dude on my train has brought his own beanbag and is sitting on it.”

A dude on my train has brought his own beanbag and is sitting on it pic.twitter.com/8O8WaYoRSu — Holly Brockwell (@holly) October 16, 2017

Twitter users applauded the man’s genius idea with one person writing, “We’re living in 2017 while this guys [sic] living in 3017.”





“Not all heroes wear capes,” another wrote.

Many, many more shared their reactions:

Sometimes the best subway seat is the one you bring with you. pic.twitter.com/5bGDzXwpo1 — Trammell Hudson™ (@qrs) October 16, 2017

