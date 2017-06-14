Man supervises elderly neighbor’s physical therapy in this adorable video

Mary Dolan, an elderly woman, was required to have someone supervise her physical therapy, so she asked her neighbor to come over.

In a video that’s sure to make you smile, Dolan’s neighbor records himself supervising and motivating the elderly woman. She can be seen doing different stretches, as well as using a cane as a weight, with both her neighbor and a Jesus statue acting as spotters.

At one point, the neighbor plays music, with “Eye of the Tiger” as one of the selected songs.





Dolan finishes her physical therapy with a punching exercise, for which she motivates herself by saying, “Get behind me, Satan. I belong to Jesus.”