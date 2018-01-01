Menu
sarah andersen comic Read this Next

Woman tweets New Year's cartoon, and we have to completely agree with it
Advertisement

The New Day’s Big E New Year’s tweet is all of us in a nutshell.

While many people say “New year, new me” on social media with no real intention of changing, the WWE wrestler didn’t even waste his time.


“The exact length of my new attitude in 2018,” he tweeted, with a gif of track and field athlete Kori Carter smiling for about two seconds before going back to her game face.

And the verdict was in. Big E was completely right.

Though some had their own 2018 mood.

And a few others might have agreed if they weren’t too busy checking Carter out.

(It’s @TheKoriMonster, by the way.)

RELATED: Woman tweets New Year’s cartoon, and we have to completely agree with it

Zuri Davis About the author:
Zuri Davis is a media writer for Rare. Follow her on Twitter @RiEleDavis.
View More Articles
Watch the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Millennial New Year’s resolutions is Twitter’s newest meme — and millennials won’t be pleased

Millennial New Year’s resolutions is Twitter’s newest meme — and millennials won’t be pleased

David Spade shares a touching tribute to his friend Chris Farley on the 20th anniversary of his death

David Spade shares a touching tribute to his friend Chris Farley on the 20th anniversary of his death

A computer just wrote a brand-new “Harry Potter” chapter — and fans are loving it

A computer just wrote a brand-new “Harry Potter” chapter — and fans are loving it

Step up to the hot new viral challenge that’s about to sweep the nation

Step up to the hot new viral challenge that’s about to sweep the nation

One comedian has devised a brilliant plan to make accused sex pests like Matt Lauer pay

One comedian has devised a brilliant plan to make accused sex pests like Matt Lauer pay

Stories You Might Like

Advertisement