The New Day’s Big E New Year’s tweet is all of us in a nutshell.

While many people say “New year, new me” on social media with no real intention of changing, the WWE wrestler didn’t even waste his time.





“The exact length of my new attitude in 2018,” he tweeted, with a gif of track and field athlete Kori Carter smiling for about two seconds before going back to her game face.

The exact length of my new attitude in 2018: pic.twitter.com/mYG2q8f5sp — ShinigamE (@WWEBigE) December 31, 2017

And the verdict was in. Big E was completely right.

Mate this is me also. 😂😂 — Han Irving (@NuttyHan) December 31, 2017

Though some had their own 2018 mood.

And a few others might have agreed if they weren’t too busy checking Carter out.

This woman is my new favorite athlete. — Chris Is Cold (@HackNMash) December 31, 2017

Anyone got her @? She bad as hell lol — #BlackHeart 🖤✊🏾 (@KingDingDong22) January 1, 2018

(It’s @TheKoriMonster, by the way.)

