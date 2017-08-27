McGregor and Mayweather shared an embrace that puts “Titanic” to shame

Floyd Mayweather’s victory over Conor McGregor didn’t surprise many people — though the scrappy little Irishman did prove that he can go toe-to-toe with (perhaps) the best boxer alive. Throughout the fight, there were a few moments that provided a bit of comedy, like McGregor taunting Mayweather, and referee Robert Byrd shoving Mayweather back to his corner.

But the real golden comedy moment was the picture that arose during one of the many instances when Mayweather turned his back to McGregor. It appeared that for a split-second, Conor was hugging Floyd.

Once more you open the doooor,

And you're here in my heart and my heart will go on and ooon #MayweatherMcGregor pic.twitter.com/7qj1YEMVMa — Shaswot Pathak (@Shaswot25) August 27, 2017





Quickly, somebody pointed out that the pair of sportsmen resembled Jack and Rose from “Titanic.” Immediately, the Photoshop geniuses did their magic.

imgur/sandwichesarethebest

imgur/kusherYT

There were even “Brokeback Mountain” references.

imgur/Obelisk1101

imgur/bokemoke

We don’t know what to make of this one.

imgur/SomeFarmAnimals

This might be the best one.