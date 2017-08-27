McGregor and Mayweather shared an embrace that puts “Titanic” to shame

Floyd Mayweather’s victory over Conor McGregor didn’t surprise many people — though the scrappy little Irishman did prove that he can go toe-to-toe with (perhaps) the best boxer alive. Throughout the fight, there were a few moments that provided a bit of comedy, like McGregor taunting Mayweather, and referee Robert Byrd shoving Mayweather back to his corner.
But the real golden comedy moment was the picture that arose during one of the many instances when Mayweather turned his back to McGregor. It appeared that for a split-second, Conor was hugging Floyd.
Quickly, somebody pointed out that the pair of sportsmen resembled Jack and Rose from “Titanic.” Immediately, the Photoshop geniuses did their magic.
There were even “Brokeback Mountain” references.
We don’t know what to make of this one.
This might be the best one.