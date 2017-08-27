Rare Humor

McGregor and Mayweather shared an embrace that puts “Titanic” to shame

Article will continue after advertisement

Floyd Mayweather’s victory over Conor McGregor didn’t surprise many people — though the scrappy little Irishman did prove that he can go toe-to-toe with (perhaps) the best boxer alive. Throughout the fight, there were a few moments that provided a bit of comedy, like McGregor taunting Mayweather, and referee Robert Byrd shoving Mayweather back to his corner.

But the real golden comedy moment was the picture that arose during one of the many instances when Mayweather turned his back to McGregor. It appeared that for a split-second, Conor was hugging Floyd.


Quickly, somebody pointed out that the pair of sportsmen resembled Jack and Rose from “Titanic.” Immediately, the Photoshop geniuses did their magic.

View post on imgur.com

imgur/sandwichesarethebest

A match made in heaven…

imgur/kusherYT

There were even “Brokeback Mountain” references.

imgur/Obelisk1101

imgur/bokemoke

We don’t know what to make of this one.

imgur/SomeFarmAnimals

This might be the best one.

Module Voice Image
, Rare Staff | Posted on
Tags
Advertisement
Advertisement