Meet the comedian whose moderately accurate impersonation of a beloved “Game of Thrones” actor has audiences in fits of laughter

British comedian Adam Riches is known for his creative character performances. His acts typically involve him delivering well-crafted material whilst pretending to be someone else. His latest creation is called “Sean Bean,” — and it probably doesn’t require any more explanation.

As you can see from the video, Riches recently appeared as Sean Bean on the popular U.K. comedy panel show “8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown,” and engaged in some humorous exchanges with the show’s notoriously wry host Jimmy Carr.





Here is a clip from tonight's Cats Countdown in which I have a passionate kiss with Sean Bean. https://t.co/09RICdds3R — Joe Lycett (@joelycett) June 22, 2017

This iteration of the beloved actor is slightly different to the real thing. The impersonation isn’t particularly accurate, but that actually makes it funnier. For example, Riches-Bean is constantly wearing a suit of armor — a reference to how Sean Bean has been typecast in roles that usually require him to wear a suit of armor.

Riches’ material is very sincere, and he never disrespects the real Sean Bean in any way. He makes fun of him and draws attention to some farcical elements of his career, but it’s clear that he admires the man he is mimicking.