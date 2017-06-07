Meet the dog who liked bacon so much he grew a pair of human hands to help him chow down

Dogs might be man’s best friend, but man certainly isn’t dog’s best friend! Dog’s best friend is food. When dogs aren’t on patrol in the backyard, they’re usually inside the house eating.

They don’t even care about humans, they just pretend to because they know we’re the ones with the meat!

The dog in this weird-but-oddly-brilliant “AFV” video is just like any other meat-loving canine — except it has human hands!

Okay, that’s a bit of a lie. Obviously the dog doesn’t really have human hands — it’s merely an optical illusion caused by an actual human hiding behind the dog while shoving bacon into its mouth.

It’s probably the weirdest video you’ll see today!