Melissa McCarthy took Sean Spicer’s podium for a spin through the streets of NYC

Actress and comedian Melissa McCarthy is more than excited to host “Saturday Night Live” again this weekend.
So much so, that she decided to break out her much-loved Sean Spicer get up a little bit early.
A few very lucky New York City residents were treated to the sight of McCarthy rolling down the street behind the White House Press Secretary’s podium. Videos and pictures of her stylish ride were posted all over Twitter:
Spicer has since accepted McCarthy’s impersonation of him, once saying that it was “cute” in an interview. Spicer even channeled one of her famous lines in a White House press briefing:
Earlier in the week, SNL released a teaser of McCarthy’s upcoming appearance: