Melissa McCarthy took Sean Spicer’s podium for a spin through the streets of NYC

Actress and comedian Melissa McCarthy is more than excited to host “Saturday Night Live” again this weekend.

So much so, that she decided to break out her much-loved Sean Spicer get up a little bit early.

A few very lucky New York City residents were treated to the sight of McCarthy rolling down the street behind the White House Press Secretary’s podium. Videos and pictures of her stylish ride were posted all over Twitter:

Melissa McCarthy has the Sean Spicer podium on 58th Street right now #SNL pic.twitter.com/RO6GJExpkA — Donie O'Sullivan (@donie) May 12, 2017

The things you see in New York City. Melissa McCarthy riding Sean Spicer's podium through Midtown #SNL pic.twitter.com/BEorGZ15yS — Donie O'Sullivan (@donie) May 12, 2017

Um, Melissa McCarthy is filming outside the CNN building in NYC pic.twitter.com/Az7AeWNrT3 — Chris Cillizza (@CillizzaCNN) May 12, 2017

Spicer has since accepted McCarthy’s impersonation of him, once saying that it was “cute” in an interview. Spicer even channeled one of her famous lines in a White House press briefing:

Earlier in the week, SNL released a teaser of McCarthy’s upcoming appearance: