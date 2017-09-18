Melissa McCarthy’s reaction to Sean Spicer’s surprise appearance at the Emmys was amazing

One of the most shocking moments from last night’s Emmys came during host Stephen Colbert’s opening monologue when former White House press secretary made a surprise appearance and poked fun at himself.

It will go down in history as one of the funniest Emmys moments of all time, but it almost certainly wouldn’t have been as amusing without the brilliant reaction of Melissa McCarthy — who surprised “Saturday Night Live” viewers earlier in the year when she appeared on the show as an excessively crotchety and oddly accurate version of Spicer.





Spicer at #Emmys. Melissa McCarthy silently says: 'This is amazing and terrible and my stricken expressions speak for the audience at home.' pic.twitter.com/jcUKanvNVi — Tim Teeman (@TimTeeman) September 18, 2017

Melissa McCarthy's face was saying, "Aw, Fuck! I'm gonna have to talk to Sean fucking Spicer tonight." — Sean O'Connor (@seanoconnz) September 18, 2017

McCarthy wasn’t the only person whose face became a meme following Spicer’s appearance. “Veep” star Anna Chlumsky’s hilarious reaction garnered some attention too.