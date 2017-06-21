Men creatively cover up after shedding their clothes in this hilarious “America’s Got Talent” audition

Why wear clothes when you can be like this duo on “America’s Got Talent” and sport kitchenware instead?

The show’s judges and audience had no idea what was coming when Men with Pans took to the stage to audition. After removing their clothes offstage, the men returned with just pans to cover their exposed bodies.

Using two pans each, the men began a comedy routine that left everyone in the building in hysteria. The performance included everything from strange acrobatics to brief dance moves.

The act caused judges Simon Cowell and Mel B to reach for their X’s, but even they were cracking up by the end of the unusual performance.

This is something you don’t want to miss.