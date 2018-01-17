The latest attempt by Men’s Rights Activists, or MRAs, to create a version of “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” with only men has attracted some interesting reactions.





The attempt to remove women from the most recent installment in the Star Wars universe yielded a 46-minute short film, according to Pedestrian TV. The project was uploaded to Pirate Bay, titled “The Last Jedi: De-Feminized Fanedit,” or “basically The Last Jedi minus Girlz Powah and other silly stuff.”

Despite all of the effort, many on the internet weren’t quite feeling it.

Even Rian Johnson had something to say.

Priscilla hits all the major points here but I’ll just add hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha https://t.co/f0bKJ9NeUe — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) January 16, 2018

And Mark Hamill.

Agreed. But let me add

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣- mh https://t.co/H3jacep5sU — @HamillHimself (@HamillHimself) January 16, 2018

Though people swore he’d like it.

shout out to Richard & Brandon for being enormous babymen and not caring who knows it. so brave pic.twitter.com/uhtMqja1Tr — priscilla page (@BBW_BFF) January 16, 2018

John Boyega also provided commentary.

Great points. Hope it’s okay to make a final point…

😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/YnXFrjW47r — John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) January 16, 2018

Good to know we're on the same page, son. https://t.co/5hA1pd7CPM — @HamillHimself (@HamillHimself) January 16, 2018

Some were salty, but for other reasons.

Much like how they edited out all of our heroes from the original trilogy of #starwars and totally destroyed the happily ever after that we envisioned in our youth? — Doriano Carta (@Paisano) January 16, 2018

The assertion that the editor is an MRA appears completely baseless and the whole thing is almost too perfectly cringeworthy to be believed. Smells like fabricated clickbait. — Tracy Coxon (@tcoxon39) January 17, 2018

the video is real. no idea whether the creator is actually an MRA though — priscilla page (@BBW_BFF) January 17, 2018

I actually do believe it’s gotta be a brilliant troll. It’s just too perfect. — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) January 16, 2018

There were also questions about the scenes the creators decided to cut.

I think the funniest, most trolling thing about it is that they even edited out the bit where Luke milks the thala-siren — priscilla page (@BBW_BFF) January 16, 2018

Just the humanoid females? What about the Porgs? There's millions of them – how do they know which ones to edit out? How DO you sex a Porg? Oh, one last thing – YOU TRAGIC CLOWNS. https://t.co/r5iVL2VAUd — Michael Moran (@TheMichaelMoran) January 16, 2018

But had they edited the film correctly, then the film might have garnered more interest.

ppl keep making this joke that the cut of THE LAST JEDI without women is probably just 46 minutes of shirtless Kylo Ren & it occurs to me that I'd actually watch that — priscilla page (@BBW_BFF) January 17, 2018

this should be the secret menu screen for it pic.twitter.com/9KkJLRyf3A — Mike Nichols (@mikexnichols) January 17, 2018

As observed by Rare Politics, the massive freak out over the film’s political message and cultural agenda might wish to put down the death sticks. Even stranger, The A.V. Club reports that the edit’s creator “seems to recognize that their monstrosity kind of sucks.”

“You will probably enjoy it most when you view it less as a blockbuster movie and more as some kind of episode from some non-existent mediocre Star Wars series,” the anonymous creator said, adding that the edit had numerous “plot holes and continuity errors” just so the film would no longer “[reflect] positively on a female character or indicates that they’re on the same level as the male characters in any way.”

(H/T Twitter)

RELATED: “Last Jedi” editor admits he regrets the way he killed character off (Warning: Spoilers)