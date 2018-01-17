The latest attempt by Men’s Rights Activists, or MRAs, to create a version of “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” with only men has attracted some interesting reactions.
The attempt to remove women from the most recent installment in the Star Wars universe yielded a 46-minute short film, according to Pedestrian TV. The project was uploaded to Pirate Bay, titled “The Last Jedi: De-Feminized Fanedit,” or “basically The Last Jedi minus Girlz Powah and other silly stuff.”
Despite all of the effort, many on the internet weren’t quite feeling it.
Even Rian Johnson had something to say.
And Mark Hamill.
Though people swore he’d like it.
John Boyega also provided commentary.
Some were salty, but for other reasons.
There were also questions about the scenes the creators decided to cut.
But had they edited the film correctly, then the film might have garnered more interest.
As observed by Rare Politics, the massive freak out over the film’s political message and cultural agenda might wish to put down the death sticks. Even stranger, The A.V. Club reports that the edit’s creator “seems to recognize that their monstrosity kind of sucks.”
“You will probably enjoy it most when you view it less as a blockbuster movie and more as some kind of episode from some non-existent mediocre Star Wars series,” the anonymous creator said, adding that the edit had numerous “plot holes and continuity errors” just so the film would no longer “[reflect] positively on a female character or indicates that they’re on the same level as the male characters in any way.”
