Millennials might be easy targets, but that doesn’t mean it’s not still hilarious to make fun of them.

The Twitter account @HashtagRoundup recently asked users of the social media/microblogging platform to tweet millennials’ New Year resolutions using the hashtag #MillennialNewYearResolution, and they opened a big can of artisanal worms, because many of the suggestions were absolutely savage!





Hold on to your avocados, because you’ll be laughing all the way to the co-op! Unless you’re a millennial, in which case you’ll probably be deeply offended.

#MillennialNewYearResolutions don't let the existential dread and crippling debt kill you so you can ride shiny and chrome after the nukes drop in 2018 — Danielle Ryan 🐀 (@danirat) December 15, 2017

I will continue to save my parents from suffering the pain of empty nest syndrome. You're welcome Mom &/or Dad. #MillennialNewYearResolutions — Pat Mac McKenzie (@pat_4291_mac) December 16, 2017

in 2018 I’m not hitting up anyone first if I got left on read or not replied to 🙂 #newyearsresolution — flowerchild✌☮ (@cosmiclove09) December 17, 2017

#MillennialNewYearResolutions

Get my own Netflix account — Better N8 Than Lever 🔞 (@NateC2112) December 15, 2017

Stop saying no to offers so much and start saying yasss #MillennialNewYearResolutions — Luke, Deft ✋🏼 (@LukeWheeler01) December 15, 2017

#MillennialNewYearResolutions

Drink more fruity craft beer — 🇨🇦Canadian Eh!🇨🇦 (@livewire3791) December 16, 2017

Only go to work on odd numbered days because they can’t even #MillennialNewYearResolutions — Scott Williams (@jswilliams1962) December 15, 2017

#MillennialNewYearResolutions Develop a new 80s-Retro modern clothing line, beginning with skinny parachute pants. — Carl Lamy (@carllamy) December 15, 2017

Run for office so these damned baby boomers will quit ruining our country#MillennialNewYearResolutions — Poli Sci Bitches (@poliscibitches) December 17, 2017

#MillennialNewYearResolutions Limit my "I'm a vegan" announcements to three times a day. — Kerry Waysman (@KerryWaysman) December 15, 2017

