Millennials might be easy targets, but that doesn’t mean it’s not still hilarious to make fun of them.
The Twitter account @HashtagRoundup recently asked users of the social media/microblogging platform to tweet millennials’ New Year resolutions using the hashtag #MillennialNewYearResolution, and they opened a big can of artisanal worms, because many of the suggestions were absolutely savage!
Hold on to your avocados, because you’ll be laughing all the way to the co-op! Unless you’re a millennial, in which case you’ll probably be deeply offended.
