Mom and Dad’s trip to Lowe’s was interrupted by the adorable super baby who just wanted to show off his strength

Most babies are fairly easy to entertain. You give them a bottle and/or shake some keys in front of their faces. Sometimes you might have to pull a funny face to make the kid laugh, but you don’t really need to do much more than that. Unless you’re the parents of the baby featured in this adorable “AFV” video.

This video depicts a simple family trip to Lowe’s — a mom, a dad and a young baby son are innocently shopping for paint or whatever it is they sell in Lowe’s these days (fidget spinners?).





The shopping is interrupted by the baby’s cliche need for attention — and his parents are more than happy to oblige. However, the baby only has one thing in mind: he wants to pretend he’s Super Man, even though he definitely doesn’t know who Super Man is.

The dad grabs his kid’s legs and pushes while the kid holds on to the cart. Clearly the baby thinks he is the one doing all the hard work and he proceeds to freak out when his dad ruins his display of power.

Bad idea, Dad!