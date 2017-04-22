Mom tries to play a pizza prank on her little one, but the dog gets the last laugh

Ever since Jimmy Kimmel launched the Halloween prank where parents tell their kids they’ve eaten all their candy, parents have been pulling jokes on their kids. In the latest clip, a mother asks her son where the pizza went.

In a ridiculously cute moment, the child blames the dog.

When the mom admits that she played a prank and the pizza is still up for grabs, the youngster can’t help but smile.

Unfortunately, as his mom goes to hand him the slice of pizza, the dog steps in and steals it away. In a not-that-unusual twist, we’ve learned that you should never try to trick the little guys and that you should never, ever let your dog in biting reach of pizza.





