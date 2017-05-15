Motorcycle owner’s last ditch attempt to load his two-wheeled pride and joy into a truck ends in disaster

Here’s a gloomy video that will brighten your day — assuming you’re someone who enjoys other people’s misfortunes.

A biker grows increasingly frustrated after several failed attempts to load his motorcycle into a truck. He uses some sort of makeshift ramp. One for the bike, and one for himself — which appears to be a ladder. To complicate matters, it’s raining, so the ramp is incredibly slippery.

RELATED: This dumb dude started fooling around on a soggy log by a creek — you can probably guess what happened next.

Eventually our biker completely loses his patience and decides that the best way to get the bike into the bed of the truck is to ride the bike up the wet ramp. Needless to say, this doesn’t quite go according to plan.





We’re not exactly sure why the biker decided to film himself trying (and failing) to get a motorcycle into a truck, but we’re grateful he did.