The world of politics took an absurd turn when a prankster Twitter account spread a fake passage from the newest White House tell-all, “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House.” The jokester wrote that President Trump is obsessed with a so-called gorilla channel that plays nothing but fighting gorillas for 24 hours a day.





Wow, this extract from Wolff’s book is a shocking insight into Trump’s mind: pic.twitter.com/1ZecclggSa — the gorilla channel thing is a joke (@pixelatedboat) January 5, 2018

While the “gorilla channel” excerpt seems like an obvious prank, “Fire and Fury” is full of wild allegations about the president and there were plenty of people online who looked at the passage and were fooled into believing that it was true. Some of the more gullible Twitter users even boasted tens of thousands of followers.

Sadly, there is no “gorilla channel” and the Twitter user who spawned the prank even changed his display name to “the gorilla channel thing was a joke.” But once people learned about the “gorilla channel,” they decided that they really wanted it.

Some even went so far as to call Netflix and ask about the “gorilla channel”– the streaming network didn’t appreciate the requests.

please stop calling our customer service hotline to ask if we have The Gorilla Channel — Netflix US (@netflix) January 6, 2018

Of course, Netflix’s Twitter account is known to be a little snarky, and some on Twitter poked fun at them even after they announced that there’s no “gorilla channel.”

a simple yes or no would suffice https://t.co/5y8HxQu2sj — Michael Malice (@michaelmalice) January 6, 2018

Buzzfeed’s Chris Geidner also pointed out that they didn’t say that they don’t have it.

Note they didn’t deny it. https://t.co/eYVQebdrO7 — Chris Geidner (@chrisgeidner) January 6, 2018

Unfortunately, for right now, we’re going to have to accept the fact that there is no “gorilla channel.” But that probably won’t stop some of us from bugging Netflix until they at least consider making one.