Netflix has coaxed David Letterman out of retirement, and his fans couldn’t be happier

Legendary late-night star David Letterman will make a television comeback for steaming giant Netflix, according to Variety.

The first season of the new show will consist of six hour-long episodes that will see the former “Late Show” host a conducting in-depth, long-form interviews as well as a few “in-the-field segments expressing his curiosity and humor,” according to a press release.

Filming is expected to begin later this year with a launch date of sometime in 2018. We have no clue who his first guests will be, but Netflix promises “extraordinary people,” which is nice.





“I feel excited and lucky to be working on this project for Netflix,” the 70-year-old Letterman said about the announcement. “Here’s what I have learned, if you retire to spend more time with your family, check with your family first. Thanks for watching, drive safely.”

