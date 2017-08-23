Rare Humor

Netflix has finally released a trailer for Marc Maron’s new stand-up special

Netflix has released a trailer for Marc Maron’s new stand-up special — which launches on the streaming service on September 5th.

The aptly named “Marc Maron: Too Real” was recorded at the Pantages Theatre in Minneapolis. In it, Maron will talk about “everything from art and aging to his relationship with his parents and the longevity of the Rolling Stones.”

Also, as you’ll see in the trailer, he discusses being an “alpha pussy” and the newest member his well-known cat family.


