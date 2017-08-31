Never forget how perfect the opening scene of the first Austin Powers movie is

The first Austin Powers movie, “Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery,” was released in 1997 to critical acclaim, and for good reason. There’s a lot going on, but it’s a brilliant spy spoof that’s jam-packed with hilarious references. It was also a beautiful homage to the swinging ’60s, and no scene demonstrates that more than the opening musical number, which truly is a beautiful visual mosaic.

Even though he’s currently making eyes across the nation roll as the host of the recently revived “The Gong Show” — which he hosts as Tommy Maitland, a fictitious British game show host — it’s worth remembering that there was a time when Mike Myers could do no wrong.





After the success of cult classics like “Wayne’s World” and its sequel, the cleverly-named “Wayne’s World 2,” Myers decided to spoof the spy genre and created his Austin Powers character. Powers was the “International Man of Mystery” — essentially a parody of Roger Moore’s James Bond with some “A Hard Days Night”-era Beatles goofiness thrown in.