Do you see a resemblance in someone but can’t quite figure out why?

Perhaps a new app can help.

The Google Arts and Culture app is taking real human faces and matching them to those found in historical artwork. So far the results have been, well, rather interesting.





Actor and comedian Kumail Nanjiani tried it out for himself.

“Hey this one ain’t so bad,” he tweeted.

Hey this one ain’t so bad. pic.twitter.com/er0FxZNVO8 — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) January 13, 2018

The accuracy remained pretty solid for other users.

I was terrified to do this. It could’ve gone a lot worse. pic.twitter.com/m7Q2a188vD — Laraine Pennington (@LaraineBaker) January 14, 2018

It was almost disturbing how accurate some of them were.

I'm pulling the hell out of that pretzel pic.twitter.com/RRZVtgmdWj — Pope Benedict's Twin (@Moosigoosi) January 14, 2018

cool I got a bard lol pic.twitter.com/dWvGwaKHiT — Gen But 2018 (@_papayaya) January 13, 2018

My long lost ancestor 😂 pic.twitter.com/rUKpgu2lyQ — melissa tenenbaum (@tbaumzz) January 14, 2018

Some were inspired to make personal changes to look more like their matches.

My highest match is 34%. I only look 1% more like the woman in Mann's "The Blue Coat" than I look like this dude. I'm just going to lean into it and grow the mustache. pic.twitter.com/8KpDxA6klN — Haley Lindsey (@ham_linds) January 14, 2018

Others had a different kind of luck.

What you talkin' bout Willis. pic.twitter.com/e8kykWIv0s — Chris Jones (@AtChrisJones) January 14, 2018

Some found similarities beyond looks.

I think this one is pretty accurate – “Girl at her toilet” pic.twitter.com/gRLoP1u460 — Natalie (@lazerjetprinter) January 14, 2018

I'm a study for death, and proud of it! pic.twitter.com/BLvvrjNe4R — Lena Cuisine (@alenahelzer) January 14, 2018

If anyone wanted to know how successful they’d be while using this, they need only look at these tweets.

I downloaded the Google Arts & Culture app to do that selfie comparison game and all I got instead was an amazing resource that has nourished my soul and already immensely improved my quality of life 😓 — Anthony Oliveira (@meakoopa) January 13, 2018

Well, that is if it’s available in their region.

nobody could possibly begin to understand how upset i am that the google arts and culture portrait selfie feature is not yet available in my region. — catland rose dewitt bukater (@catlandrose) January 13, 2018

the google arts and culture app doesnt seem to work for australians because we have neither of those things — mr grace mugabe (@mattvbrady) January 12, 2018

