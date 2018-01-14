Menu
Do you see a resemblance in someone but can’t quite figure out why?

Perhaps a new app can help.

The Google Arts and Culture app is taking real human faces and matching them to those found in historical artwork. So far the results have been, well, rather interesting.


Actor and comedian Kumail Nanjiani tried it out for himself.

“Hey this one ain’t so bad,” he tweeted.

The accuracy remained pretty solid for other users.

It was almost disturbing how accurate some of them were.

Some were inspired to make personal changes to look more like their matches.

Others had a different kind of luck.

Some found similarities beyond looks.

If anyone wanted to know how successful they’d be while using this, they need only look at these tweets.

Well, that is if it’s available in their region.

