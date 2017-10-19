New “South Park” game finds a creative way to shame potential cheaters

Players who try to cheat in the new “South Park” will be in a shock as the game will literally call you out for doing so, as Kotaku pointed out.

Early on in “South Park: The Fractured But Whole” (get it?), one of the player’s objectives is to find a way into basement of one of the show’s most recognizable characters: the formidable Eric Cartman. In order to open the door to the basement, player must enter a code on a keypad. If you guess the pretty obvious password – “Fuck You Mom” – and enter it without actually coming across it in the game, Cartman will appear on screen dressed as New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and call you a “smug cheating bitch” for trying to cheat. He’ll also refer to you as Tom Brady — who was famously suspended back in 2016 for deflating a football.





South park accused me of cheating because i guessed the code right without finding it first lol pic.twitter.com/7wTAEpQcND — Shelby Doyle (@rad_adult) October 19, 2017

RELATED: Instagram users share photos of themselves before and after having kids — and oof

The new south park game just accused me of cheating on the pass code to Cartman's basement even though the code is so obvious. — Batticus🦇🔪Stabson (@TheAtticus) October 18, 2017

“South Park: The Fractured But Whole” was released for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC on October 17th. It’s a follow up to 2014’s “The Stick of Truth.”

RELATED: Jerk dog gives man a surprise by peeing on his back, and his reaction is priceless